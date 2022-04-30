हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Assam

Ambulance service for cows inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh

Gopal Gaushala president Nirmal Beria claimed it was the first cow ambulance service in the entire Northeast, reports PTI.

Ambulance service for cows inaugurated in Assam&#039;s Dibrugarh
Representational image

An ambulance service for sick and injured cows was inaugurated in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

The service, to be run by Gopal Gaushala, was inaugurated by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu on Friday.

The 'gaushala' or chow shelter had also set up a hospital for cows here in 2020.

"The ambulance service will pave the way for the speedy treatment of seriously ill and injured cows. I am happy that the 'gaushala' is improving the standard of treatment of injured and sick cows," Pegu said.

Gopal Gaushala president Nirmal Beria claimed it was the first cow ambulance service in the entire Northeast.

"We faced a lot of trouble in bringing the sick cows to the shelter, so this ambulance service was started," he said.

"On several occasions, we could not save sick cows but now we hope that the ambulance service will help," he added.

The ambulance was brought in from Ahmedabad and is fitted with a hydraulic lift.

 

Assam
