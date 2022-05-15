हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shashi Tharoor

'Amicable solutions found': Shashi Tharoor on Congress' Chintan Shivir's pol panel deliberations

Shashi Tharoor took to his official Twitter account and also posted a photograph with some members of the political committee, set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi, to lead the discussions on the topic. 

&#039;Amicable solutions found&#039;: Shashi Tharoor on Congress&#039; Chintan Shivir&#039;s pol panel deliberations
File photo

New Delhi: Amid Congress' three-day Chintan Shivir, senior leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday (May 15, 2022) said that the discussions of the political committee, set up to deliberate key challenges facing the party and the country, saw views "passionately debated" with "amicable solutions found". The Thiruvananthapuram MP also said that the "Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir" was an excellent opportunity to catch up with party colleagues from across the country, including M Pallam Raju and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Tharoor also posted a photograph with some members of the political committee, set up by party chief Sonia Gandhi, to lead the discussions on the topic. 

"Some members of the Political Committee gathered for a group photo after our deliberations adjourned last night. The discussions were a robust example of inner-party democracy in action: views passionately debated & amicable solutions found," he said.

He also tweeted a picture with some Mahila Congress members and said, "Was invited to join a group selfie of @MahilaCongress delegates at the #NavSankalpChintanShivir. A varied & diverse turnout was a feature of the Congress event."

The discussions at the 'Chintan Shivir' began on Friday

