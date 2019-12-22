Amid anti-CAA stir, Congress to hold peace march in Jaipur, internet services suspended

Jaipur: The Congress party on Sunday is going to hold a peace march in the capital city of Rajasthan. The Congress-led peace march will also have the participation of different political parties, social organizations and civil societies. Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot will also join the march which is conducted to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The peace march will also have the presence of CPI leaders Tara Singh Sidhu, DK Changani and Narendra Acharya whereas, from the CPM side Vasudev, Balwan Poonia will take part in the march. From the Janata Dal-United Sharad Yadav, Janata Dal Secular's Arjun Detha, Rashtriya Lok Dal's Jayant Chaudhary, KK Saharan and Aam Aadmi Party's Rampal Jat will join Congress in the rally.

The civil society will include Aruna Rai, Kavita Srivastava and people from social organizations, and professions like advocates, doctors, teachers, litterateurs, artists, employee unions, trade boards and youths.

In view of the peace march on Sunday, Jaipur Police Commissioner has ordered the suspension of internet service in all police station areas of Jaipur from 6 am to 8 pm. Tight security arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order in the state with the Jaipur police, intelligence agency kept on high alert in wake of the protest which took place on Saturday (December 21) across India.