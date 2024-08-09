Amid Bangladesh Protest, India Sets Up Committee To Ensure Safety Of Hindus

New Delhi: The BJP-led Narendra Modi government on Friday established a panel to oversee the current situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said adding that the committee will ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there.

Amidst the ongoing violence in Bangladesh on minorities like Hindus after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister on Monday, Union Minister Amit Shah shared a post on the social media handle X and informed that the committee has set up to monitor the Indo-Bangaladesh border situation and ensured the security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities.

"In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there. The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command," the post read.

After the resignation of Sheikh Hasina as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Hindu temples, households, and businesses were vandalized, women were assaulted, and at least two Hindu leaders affiliated with the Awami League party were killed.

On Thursday, the Hindu Jagran Manch staged a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Kolkata. Reportedly, Hindus make up 8 per cent of Bangladesh's 170 million population and have traditionally been supporters of the Awami League party.