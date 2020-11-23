Amid border tensions, Foreign Secy Harsh Shringla to visit Nepal on Nov 26

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Nepal on November 26-27, announced government on Monday (November 23). The visit of Indian Foreign Secretary to Nepal comes against the backdrop of border tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

Shringla will be in Nepal from Nov 26-27; and it will be his first such visit to the country since taking charge as Foreign Secretary.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a release announcing the visit said, "The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal. During the visit, Foreign Secretary will meet his counterpart and other Nepalese dignitaries to discuss the wide ranging bilateral cooperation between the two countries."

Kathmandu-Delhi ties hit a low earlier this year after Nepal's KP Sharma Oli government issued a new map of the country staking a claim on Indian territories. The new Nepal map showed India territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura as the territories of Nepal, drawing a sharp reaction from New Delhi who called it 'unjustified cartographic assertion'.

During his visit, the Foreign Secretary will also hand over COVID-19 related support to the Nepal government. This is the third high-level visit from India to Nepal, following the visit of RAW chief and Indian Army chief.

The Foreign Secretary has been to Bangladesh, Myanmar, the Maldives in the region amidst the COVID pandemic, besides his Europe visit during which he visited France, Germany, and United Kingdom.

