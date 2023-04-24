Amid Buzz Around Ajit Pawar’s BJP Move, Sharad Pawar Warns Of Tough Action If Anyone Tries To Break NCP

Amravati: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has warned of tough action against anyone who tries to break the party founded by him in the backdrop of a strong buzz about his nephew Ajit Pawar's next political move. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the NCP supremo said, “Tomorrow if anyone is attempting to break the party (NCP) then it is their strategy. If we have to take any stand, then we have to do it firmly."

"It is improper to talk about this now because we have not discussed this (issue),” the NCP chief said without elaborating. He was responding to a question on rumoured attempts to break away Ajit Pawar from the NCP if 16 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, are disqualified by the Supreme Court.

Pawar senior had earlier sought to calm nerves in the MVA by saying there was “no truth” in such speculation. Responding to questions about Ajit Pawar’s possible shift to BJP, Sharad Pawar said that there is no truth in it.

Amid rumours that he is cosying up with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ajit Pawar on Friday said that he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister" of Maharashtra and that the NCP can stake a claim to the CM's post now also instead of waiting for 2024 when the Assembly polls are due in the state.

In his weekly column in the Marathi daily 'Saamana' on April 16, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that Sharad Pawar had told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting that nobody wants to switch over but his (Pawar's) family is being targeted. If anyone takes a personal decision to leave the NCP, it is an individual issue, but as a party "We will never go with the BJP," Raut had quoted Pawar senior as saying.

Interestingly, NCP leader Supriya Sule also backed Ajit Pawar over his statement that he is prepared for the Chief Minister's post in the state and said that there is nothing wrong to have ambition in politics.

"There is nothing wrong to have ambition or a dream in politics, everybody has it, so I don't think there is anything wrong with saying openly about it. In fact, he is very honest in talking about his ambition," NCP leader Supriya Sule told news agency ANI.

When asked about why there are speculations about Ajit Pawar leaving NCP to join BJP, Sule replied and said, "I find it very amusing. I am very busy with the development works of the state. I hate to say this but there is a lot of gossip going on right now it's unfortunate that nobody is focusing on agrarian crises and farmer issues. These issues should be high on the agenda instead of rumours and speculation about Ajit Pawar in the media."

Notably, Ajit Pawar has categorically denied speculation that he and a group of MLAs loyal to him might align with the BJP and said he would be with the NCP till he is alive.

However, NCP has blamed the BJP for trying to engineer a split in the Sharad Pawar-led party - a charge flatly denied by the saffron party.