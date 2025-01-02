Amid Centre-TMC’s Tussle Over Bangladeshi Infiltration, Mamata Says THIS Against BSF

Levelling allegations against the Border Security Force (BSF), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday made explosive claims saying that they were facilitating militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state. The West Bengal CM further stated that because of this there were disruptions in the region.

While addressing the State Administrative Review Meeting at the Nabanna Sabhaghar in Kolkata, Banerjee said that if the BSF continues to facilitate such activities, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest against them.

Banerjee remarked that the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the borders, was allowing individuals to cross into India from regions such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra and questioned the motives behind this and attributed it to a "blueprint" from the central government. She emphasized that the situation would not have been possible without the central government's involvement.

"Border is guarded by BSF but not TMC... They are sending goons. They are sending people who murder people through the border. It is an inside job of the BSF, and it is a blueprint of the Central Government. If there was not any blueprint from the Central Government, then it would not be possible," the West Bengal CM said.

The TMC supremo also denied her party’s involvement in the alleged infiltration, emphasizing that the party was not responsible for the actions of individuals crossing the border. She placed the blame squarely on the BSF, which she said was in charge of securing the border areas. Banerjee further accused the BSF of committing atrocities against women.

"BSF is allowing people to enter from Islampur, Sitai, Chopra, and many other regions...The border is in the hands of BSF... BSF is also causing atrocities against women...The border is not in our hands; it is in the hands of the BSF... If anyone feels that they will allow infiltrators to come into Bengal and put the blame on TMC, it is not the TMC. TMC is not responsible. It is the responsibility of the BSF," she said.

The West Bengal CM also stated that the central government had been repeatedly informed of her concerns, and she made it clear that TMC would follow the government's decision but would oppose any action that allowed militants to disrupt peace and stability in the state.

"I have repeatedly spoken to the Central Government that what they decide will be our path, but we will protest against them if they facilitate militants to disrupt the state...We will send a protest letter to the centre also for this," she further stated. The Bengal CM's allegations come amid the reports of Bangladeshi infiltrators coming into the state and disrupting the peace and harmony of the region.