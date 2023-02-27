Amid Chaos In Delhi, Manoj Tiwari's 'Liquor Minister' Jibe At Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari has criticised the protests held by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, saying that those who are accused of corruption and loot do not protest but prove their innocence in the court.

Taking a jibe at the AAP leaders, he said: "It is being reiterated that the Education Minister has been arrested, is it shameful to call him the liquor minister?"

Countering Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal`s allegations over Sisodia`s arrest, the BJP MP said that Kejriwal and Sisodia could cheat humans but not God.

He added that the misery caused to the people of Delhi had become a sin for Sisodia which is why he has been arrested.

Tiwari stated that the Chief Minister is afraid of the scope of the investigation that is likely to increase after the arrest.

Justifying Sisodia`s arrest, the BJP MP said that evidence of crime is found no matter how carefully it has been committed when it occurs under God`s watch, which is exactly what is happening to Sisodia and Kejriwal.

(The above article is sourced from news agency IANS. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency IANS is solely responsible for the contents of the article)