Amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, airlines engage in online repartee, share message of 'staying parked staying safe'

Amid the lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, several national carriers on Friday engaged in repartee on micro-blogging site Twitter as a diversion from the ongoing gloom. The aviation sector has taken a hit with airlines halting its operations and grounding aircrafts.

The humorous exchanges were initiated by Indigo and were soon joined by Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia, Spicejet and Delhi airport on Twitter. They shared a message of staying parked, staying safe'.

"Hey Air Vistara, not flying higher these days we heard?" asked Indigo. Pat came the response from Vistara, "No Relieved IndiGo, these days being on-ground is a wonderful thing. Flying would not be the ‘smart’ choice, what say GoAir?"

To this GoAir joined in saying, "Totally, AirVistara! Staying home is the safe feeling! We can hardly wait till everyone takes to the skies, coz at the moment it's not like Now Everyone Can Fly right, Air Asia?"

"Absolutely GoAair, for now though, staying at home is the Red. Hot. Spicy thing to do! Isn't that right Spicejet?" said Air Asia continuing the chain of reactions. SpiceJet replied, "Good to know our thoughts match, like our colours! Been a while since this bird flew out of her cage. But we’re happy creating a safer tomorrow, today! Right Delhi Airport?"

"Agree with you IndiGo, Vistara, GoAir, AirAsia, Spicejet, the Indian skies will be coloured with you soon but for now thanks for giving us a reason to smile! Together in the skies, and together on ground too!" added Delhi Airport.

Later, Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru too joined saying, "True to your spirit, AirAsia, we are sure you will get everyone to fly again!" AirAsia replied, "Absolutely Bengaluru Airport! We are all In This Together and we’ll be soaring above the clouds very soon!"

Commercial flights are suspended till April 14 amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.