Amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra government warns people against spreading rumours on April Fool's Day

As the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic continues to infect and kill people nationwide, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday warned against spreading of any rumours on April 1 (April fool's day). 

Making an appeal to the people of Maharashtra on the eve of April Fool's Day, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced, "If any rumour is spread on April 1 to fool people on April Fool's Day, action will be taken against them by filing a case under Cyber ​​Crime."

"Tomorrow is April 1... On this day, people have a tendency to send jokes, pranks or messages to fool each other and enjoy but today, the entire state and the country is grappling with coronavirus," Deshmukh said in a video appeal.

He added, "Under these trying circumstances, if anybody tries to send wrong or misleading messages, circulate rumours which can create problems for the government, will not be tolerated. Anybody found indulging in such rumour-mongering will be dealt with strictly and booked under the Cyber Crime laws. All are requested to cooperate with the government."

The total number of positive cases in Maharashtra has reached 302.

