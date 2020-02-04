Amid Coronavirus scare, Chinese delegation drops out of Lucknow's Defence Expo

New Delhi: As Uttar Pradesh capital city Lucknow is getting ready to host the 11th edition of biennial Defence Expo 2020, the deadly Coronavirus fear has led the authorities to drop out the Chinese delegation from the virus-hit country from attending the event. An official confirmation on the same however remains awaited.

The development comes days after the government suspended the e-visa facility for Chinese passport holders. "The facility for submitting the application online for the physical visa from China is suspended," a statement from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare read on Monday.

The ministry has also issued a fresh travel advisory urging people to refrain from visiting China. urging people to refrain from visiting China. "Travel Advisory further revised informing the public to refrain from travel to China and that anyone with travel history in China since January 15, 2020, and from now on could be quarantined," said the statement released by the ministry here.

Last week, the government had said that the delegates coming from coronavirus-affected countries for DefExpo 2020 in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow will undergo proper screening.

Leaders of around 40 countries, including the Czech Republic, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and South Korea among others are participating in the Defence Expo in Lucknow, which is set to begin from February 5.

The five-day DefExpo will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in the presence of Union Defence Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh and will conclude on February 9. The event's theme for this year is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'.

The aim of the event is to bring leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide countless opportunities for the government, private manufactures and start-ups. According to a government spokesman, the event will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests.