New Delhi: Amid the Covid-19 fourth wave scare, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday (June 6, 2022) confirmed that the schools in the state will reopen next week. Gaikwad said that the schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15.

"Schools will open with all necessary precautions on June 15 which has been the date for reopening of schools (after summer vacation)," the minister said.

She also stated that students in grades 1 and 2 have never been to schools due to the coronavirus pandemic for the last two years.

ALSO READ | Offline classes in Mumbai school postponed for 3rd time, parents demand fee back

It is notable that Maharashtra has been witnessing a surge in daily Covid-19 cases in the past few days. Monday was the fifth consecutive day when the state witnessed 1,000 plus infections.

Wearing masks not mandatory but...: Maharashtra health minister

As Covid-19 cases spiral in Maharashtra, state health minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that wearing masks is not mandatory but people should use them voluntarily to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"The government has not taken any decision on making the use of masks mandatory but we are urging people to wear masks. Instead of falling ill, citizens should observe hygiene, wear the mask and follow social distancing," Tope said.

The health minister also appealed to people to undergo tests in case of any Covid-19 symptoms.

Maharashtra reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for fifth straight day

Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,036 new coronavirus cases, the fifth consecutive day when the state recorded over 1,000 coronavirus infections. The caseload in the state has now risen to 78,94,233, while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,866.

Maharashtra, the worst Covid-19-hit state in India, currently has 7,429 active Covid-19 cases, including 5,238 in Mumbai and 1,172 in neighbouring Thane. The state's positivity rate presently stands at 0.064 per cent.

ALSO READ | Will fourth wave of Covid-19 hit India? Here’s what health expert has to say

The highest 933 new cases were reported from the Mumbai circle which includes the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, followed by Pune (72), Nashik (12), Latur (6), Nagpur (5), Kolhapur (3), Akola (3) and Aurangabad (2).

(With agency inputs)