Amid Covid-19 fourth wave threat, Centre reduces gap for booster dose to 6 months for those above 18 years
Amid the Covid-19 fourth wave threat, the Centre on Wednesday (July 6, 2022) reduced the gap for precaution doses from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years.
Union Health Ministry reduces gap for COVID-19 precaution doses from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years pic.twitter.com/s7YmO3SwZh — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2022
(This is a developing story)
