Amid Covid-19 fourth wave threat, Centre reduces gap for booster dose to 6 months for those above 18 years

 Amid the Covid-19 fourth wave threat, the Centre on Wednesday (July 6, 2022) reduced the gap for precaution doses from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 05:30 PM IST

New Delhi: Amid the Covid-19 fourth wave threat, the Centre on Wednesday (July 6, 2022) reduced the gap for precaution doses from existing 9 months to 6 months for those above 18 years.

(This is a developing story)

