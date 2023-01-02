Amid Covid scare, govt makes pre-departure RT-PCR tests MANDATORY for flyers from THESE countries

NEW DELHI: Amid an unprecedented spike in new Covid-19 cases in China, the Centre on Monday made pre-departure RT-PCR tests mandatory for travellers from six countries. The order was issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare which said the test will have to be conducted within 72 hours prior to departure. "In the context of the evolving trajectory of COVID-19 cases in some countries especially China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan and reports regarding the circulation of variants of SARS-CoV-2 in these countries, it has been decided that the existing guidelines for international arrivals need to be revised and updated," the Health Ministry said.

"As per the revised guidelines, a mandatory requirement for pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) has been introduced for passengers in all international flights from these countries (mentioned in para 2 above)," the MoHFW said in a statement.

"Mandatory pre-departure RT-PCR testing (to be conducted within 72 hrs prior to undertaking the journey) introduced for passengers in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan": MoHFW pic.twitter.com/z4AhnljzIT — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2023

The Health Ministry order also stated that "This will also apply to transiting passengers through China, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, Thailand and Japan irrespective of their originating countries before coming to any Indian Airport."

Accordingly, the Ministry of Civil Aviation`s Air Suvidha portal has to be made operational for passengers on all international flights from these countries to submit negative RT-PCR test reports as well as to submit self-declaration form, the Health Ministry said.



The existing practice of post-arrival random testing of 2 per cent travellers (irrespective of port of departure) shall continue, it added. The Ministry said that the guidelines have been revised in the context of the evolving trajectory of Covid-19 cases in some countries, especially China and Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Japan.



Launched in August 2020 to ensure the safety of travellers and Indian citizens, Air Suvidha is a digital portal developed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation where passengers travelling to India can provide details of their travel, RT-PCR report and vaccination status in a self-declaration form.



To ensure the smooth passage of international travellers arriving in India, the Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare had mandated contactless self-declaration at Air Suvidha Portal during the last year.

(With Agency Inputs)