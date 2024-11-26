Amid Delay Over CM Decision, Eknath Shinde Urges Supporters To Avoid Gathering At ‘Varsha’

Amid speculation over Maharashtra's next chief minister after Mahayuti's impressive assembly election performance, Eknath Shinde has urged his supporters to refrain from gathering at his official residence, ‘Varsha,’ in South Mumbai, to advocate for his continuation as chief minister. The Shiv Sena leader specifically requested supporters to avoid assembling outside the ‘Varsha’ bungalow or any other location in his favor.

“After the great victory of Mahayutti, our government will be formed once again in the state. As a grand alliance, we contested the election together and are still together today. Out of love for me, some congregations have appealed to everyone to gather together and come to Mumbai. I am deeply grateful for your love. But I appeal that no one should come together in my support in such a manner,” Eknath Shinde said on X.

“Once again it is my humble request that Shiv Sena workers should not assemble at Varsha Niwas or anywhere else. The grand alliance has been and will continue to be strong for a strong and prosperous Maharashtra,” he added.

महायुतीच्या प्रचंड विजयानंतर राज्यात पुन्हा एकदा आपले सरकार स्थापन होणार आहे. महायुती म्हणून आपण एकत्रित निवडणूक लढवली आणि आजही एकत्रच आहोत. माझ्यावरील प्रेमापोटी काही मंडळींनी सर्वांना एकत्र जमण्याचे, मुंबईत येण्याचे आवाहन केले आहे. तुमच्या या प्रेमासाठी मी अत्यंत मनापासून ऋणी… — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) November 25, 2024

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a decisive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections, securing 230 of the 288 seats. However, the decision on the next chief minister remains uncertain.

Supporters of Eknath Shinde advocate for his continuation as CM, citing the alliance’s landslide win under his leadership. Meanwhile, BJP leaders, celebrating their highest-ever seat tally, are lobbying for Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to assume the role of CM for the third time.

In the November 20 elections, the BJP won 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and NCP, secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively. Vote counting concluded on Saturday.

Devendra Fadnavis Arrives in Delhi On Monday

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, a strong candidate for the chief minister's position, reached New Delhi late Monday night to meet top party leaders. He is expected to meet Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda to talk about forming the next government in Maharashtra.

Earlier BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said that Mahayuti's victory will continue to "inspire our Maharashtra" to realize the dream of a developed India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.