New Delhi: Amid the fourth wave scare, the Centre on Monday (June 13, 2022) warned that the "Covid-19 is not over yet" and urged States to focus on the vaccination coverage. While chairing a video conference meeting with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories (UTs) to review the progress of the vaccination exercise "HarGharDastak 2.0 campaign", Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya highlighted increased case positivity in some districts.

"Covid-19 is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of Covid-19 in some states. It is important at this time to be alert and not forget Covid Appropriate behaviour (CAB), such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent the spread of the infection," Mandaviya stressed.

The Union Health Minister also stated that increased and timely testing will enable the early identification of Covid-19 cases and help to curb the spread of the infection among the community.

He urged States/UTs to continue and strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new mutants/variants in the country. Mandaviya said that the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination & Adherence to Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB) needs to be continued and monitored by States/UTs.

States were also urged to focus on implementing the Operational Guidelines for Revised Surveillance Strategy for Covid-19 which focuses on surveillance of incoming international travellers and surveillance through health facilities, labs, communities etc.

Stressing the importance of vaccination against Covid-19 among the vulnerable age groups, he urged the State Health Ministers to personally review the status and progress of the special month-long drive "Har Ghar Dastak 2.0" campaign which has started on June 1.

"Let us accelerate our efforts to identify all beneficiaries in the 12-17 age group for the 1st and 2nd doses, so they can attend schools with the protection of the vaccine," he said.

He also urged States to focus on coverage of 12-17 age groups through school-based campaigns (Govt/Private/ informal Schools like Madrasas, Day Care Schools), along with targeted coverage of non-school going children during the summer vacation.

Over 8,000 Covid-19 cases in India for third straight day

India on Monday recorded over 8,000 Covid-19 cases for the third straight day. The country saw 8,084 coronavirus infections and 10 deaths, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday morning.

An increase of 3,482 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours and the active cases have now jumped to 47,995.

