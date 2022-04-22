NEW DELHI: Amid the possibility of the fourth wave hitting the country soon, India on Friday reported a single-day rise of 2,451 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total tally to 4,30,52,425. According to the Union Health Ministry updated this morning, the country’s active caseload has reached 14,241.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,116 with 54 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

"Single-day rise of 2,451 new COVID-19 infections, 54 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 4,30,52,425, death toll to 5,22,116," the Union Health Ministry data said.

An increase of 808 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, the data said. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

India had on Thursday reported 2,380 new Covid-19 cases and the active caseload at 13,433. With this, India's total tally of new Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,49,974, while the active cases increased to 13,433, the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday said.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,062 with 56 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,093 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

