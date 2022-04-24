हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India logs 2,593 new Covid cases, 44 deaths, marginally higher than yesterday

Amid the possibility of a fourth wave of coronavirus emerging in the country soon, India on Sunday reported a single-day rise of 2,593 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 4,30,57,545. According to the Union Health Ministry figures updated this morning, the country’s active caseload has reached 15,873.

Amid the possibility of a fourth wave of coronavirus emerging in the country soon, India on Sunday reported a single-day rise of 2,593 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 4,30,57,545. According to the Union Health Ministry figures updated this morning, the country’s active caseload has reached 15,873.

The total number of deaths reported due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours is 44. This takes the total death toll in India to 5,22,193

In the last 24 hours, ICMR tested over 4.5 lakh samples for coronavirus infection.

Meanwhile, Delhi alone logged 1,094 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.83 per cent on  Saturday. According to the city health department, two persons died due to the infection yesterday. The cumulative caseload in the national capital stands at 18,73,793, while the death toll is 26,166. 

