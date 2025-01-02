Amid Freebies Politics, BJP Promises Projects Worth Rs 1,00,00,00,00,000 To Transform Delhi

Political parties are going all out, including announcing freebies for the people of the national capital, aiming to secure victory in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. On Thursday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari announced that the Union government will execute projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore to change the infrastructure of Delhi.

"I promise you that works worth Rs 1 lakh crore will be done in the coming two years; it'll change the face of entire Delhi... Under the Namami Gange scheme, we have some schemes to clean Yamuna; we are working to prevent sewage water from entering Yamuna. But, as the Delhi government is not providing their share of money for the projects, some works are yet to be done." the Union Minister told to ANI.

The Union Minister informed that the Ministry of Road and Transport is undertaking a Rs 65,000 crore project, with Rs 33,000 crore worth of work already completed.

Gadkari stated that the Ministry of Road and Transport will complete the remaining works of 32,000 crore in the upcoming times.

BJP leader further added that the Ministry of Road Construction has taken up and implemented many projects to free Delhi from pollution and to decongest it.

Gadkari further stated that the government will try to provide a solution to the pollution in Delhi.

He stated, "Our government brought electric buses, cars, and scooters--as 40 percent of Delhi's pollution is caused by fossil fuels--we brought CNG (vehicles) as well...and we will free Delhi from pollution in 5 years."

He stated that there has been a 20 per cent decline in stubble burning, which was 200 lakh tonnes burnt in states such as Punjab, Haryana, and nearby areas.

Gadkari stated that out of the 400 envisioned projects, 60 plants have already become operational.

"There has been a 20 per cent reduction in stubble burning. This is because CNG is now being produced from this stubble, and 400 plants are being set up, with 60 of them already operational. As a result, waste will be converted to wealth, and trucks and buses will run on CNG," he said, ANI reported.

The Union Minister highlighted a project initiated in Panipat to produce 1 lakh litres of ethanol from stubble, 150 tonnes of bio-vitamins and 78,000 tonnes of aviation fuel. He stated that this initiative will help reduce pollution in Delhi, lower imports, generate new jobs, and enhance farmers' welfare.