Amid furore over Navy veteran assault, Kangana Ranaut's office demolition, Uddhav Thackeray says conspiracy to defame Maharashtra

Amid furore from the opposition over the recent attack on Navy veteran Madan Sharma and demolition drive carried out by BMC at actress Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday stated that there is a 'conspiracy' to defame his state. He added that his government has been working effectively to tackle COVID-19 infection in the state.