Amid growing unrest in Uttarakhand Congress, Harish Rawat invited to Delhi for talks

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat will attend a pre-scheduled meeting in Delhi with the top party leadership on Friday, ANI reported quoting Congress sources on Thursday.

The party`s top leadership spoke to Rawat inviting him to Delhi to discuss impending issues amid reports of aggravating tensions amid the Congress unit in Uttarakhand, the sources told ANI.

Apart from Rawat, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pritam Singh, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and party leader Yashpal Arya will also join the meet in Delhi.

The meeting comes at a crucial time when the elections are just months away and right after a veiled attack by Rawat on the party leadership in the state via his tweets.

Rawat on Wednesday had expressed anguish at the factionalism in the state unit and noted that thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest".

"Isn`t it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organisational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," said Rawat in a tweet.

"Nominees of those on whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet" he added.

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

सत्ता ने वहां कई मगरमच्छ छोड़ रखे हैं। जिनके आदेश पर तैरना है, उनके नुमाइंदे मेरे हाथ-पांव बांध रहे हैं। मन में बहुत बार विचार आ रहा है कि #हरीश_रावत अब बहुत हो गया, बहुत तैर लिये, अब विश्राम का समय है!

2/3 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) December 22, 2021

Rawat also cited lines associated with Gita."And then quietly in a corner of my mind, a voice is erupting, `na denyam, na palaynam` (one who does not bow or flee).

Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide me guidance in this situation," he said.

Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress leader of the party and is seen as the party`s face for the elections in Uttarakhand.

Rawat is apparently keen to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate in the state for the Congress party, which seems keen to be back in power.

However, party leaders have so far said that the polls will be held under "collective leadership".

Assembly polls in Uttarakhand are due for early next year.

Live TV