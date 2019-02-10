Gujjars' quota agitation continues, Western Railways to run special train from Bandra to Sawai

New Delhi: In a bid to clear the extra rush due to the quota agitation by the Gujjar community, the Western Railways will on Sunday run a special train from Bandra Terminus to Sawai Madhopur. The train will run from February 10 to February 14 at 8:15 pm.

The Bandra-bound train will depart at 1:45 pm from Sawai Madhopur Junction.

The ongoing protest by the Gujjar community over demand for implementation of five per cent reservation, that was promised to them by the Rajasthan government, led to the disruption of train services on Friday and Saturday.

Additional police forces have been deployed in Bharatpur police range to tackle any law-and-order situation.

Protesting members on the railway tracks, blocking train movement between Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur and Bayana railway stations.

The movement of at least 10 trains was affected due to this. Four trains were cancelled and seven trains after protestors demonstrated at between Sawai Madhopur and Bayana railway stations.

(With inputs from agencies)