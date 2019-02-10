हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujjar

Gujjars' quota agitation continues, Western Railways to run special train from Bandra to Sawai

The Bandra-bound train will depart at 1:45 pm from Sawai Madhopur Junction.

Gujjars&#039; quota agitation continues, Western Railways to run special train from Bandra to Sawai
ANI photo

New Delhi: In a bid to clear the extra rush due to the quota agitation by the Gujjar community, the Western Railways will on Sunday run a special train from Bandra Terminus to Sawai Madhopur. The train will run from February 10 to February 14 at 8:15 pm.

The Bandra-bound train will depart at 1:45 pm from Sawai Madhopur Junction.

The ongoing protest by the Gujjar community over demand for implementation of five per cent reservation, that was promised to them by the Rajasthan government, led to the disruption of train services on Friday and Saturday. 

Additional police forces have been deployed in Bharatpur police range to tackle any law-and-order situation.

Protesting members on the railway tracks, blocking train movement between Rajasthan's Swai Madhopur and Bayana railway stations.

The movement of at least 10 trains was affected due to this. Four trains were cancelled and seven trains after protestors demonstrated at between Sawai Madhopur and Bayana railway stations.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
GujjarQuota ReservationWestern Railways
Next
Story

PM Modi to unveil development projects in Karnataka, address a BJP convention on Sunday

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Spurious liquor kills 88 people in Uttrakhand and Uttar Pradesh