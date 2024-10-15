Amid India-Canada Row, Focus Shifts To Five Eyes Nations, G7 Members | Analysis

With India and Canada locked in a diplomatic battle, both sides are keenly watching the developments taking place related to the row. While both countries have expelled their diplomats, the matter has become serious with Canada accusing India of 'criminal activities'. On the other hand, India has accused Canada of supporting Khalistani terrorists. India has also alleged that Canada is levelling these allegations to gain political mileage by wooing the Khalistan supporters ahead of the crucial national elections slated for next year.

Addressing the media, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said that the Justin Trudeau government is discussing the issue with other nations and indicated that even sanctions against India are possible. On the other hand, India is sending a team to the United States with the latest update on the investigations related to the controversy.

With the diplomatic escalation in place, the focus will now be on the nations that are part of the Five Eyes and G7 nations. For the uninitiated, the Five Eyes (FVEY) nations are an intelligence alliance consisting of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. On the other hand, the G7 nations comprise the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan. India has been gracing the G7 as a guest nation.

With Canada already on a diplomatic offensive and reaching out to the United Kingdom and the United States, India has also started working to turn the tide in its favour. New Zeland, a member of the FVEY, has already said that the allegations, if proven true, would be very concerning.

India already shares warm relations with France, Italy, Japan and the United States. As New Zealand appears to have been siding with Canada, India will have to work with nations like the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany to set things straight and not let the Canadian narrative prevail. It's time for the Modi government to expose Canada and its support to the anti-India elements in the guise of 'freedom of speech/expression'.