SURREY: Amid the escalating diplomatic standoff between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar outside a Sikh Gurdwara, a fresh analysis of video footage and witness accounts suggests a larger and more organized operation than previously believed, involving at least six individuals and two vehicles. The video, according to The Washington Post, sheds light on the coordinated nature of the attack on the Sikh separatist leader.

Community members have expressed frustration over the lack of information from authorities regarding the investigation into the June 18 killing of Nijjar outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara. Allegedly slow response times and inter-agency disagreements have further added to their concerns. Many nearby business owners and residents report no contact from investigators seeking information or security footage.

Making serious allegations against India, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau informed the House of Commons about ongoing investigations into "credible allegations" suggesting the involvement of Indian government agents in Nijjar's murder. These allegations were partially based on intelligence shared within the Five Eyes alliance.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, aged 45 and president of the Sikh gurdwara, was a prominent figure in the Khalistan movement, advocating for an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region of India. He had previously received death threats, according to his family.

The Khalistan movement is outlawed in India, and in July 2022, India's National Investigation Agency accused Nijjar of conspiring to murder a Hindu priest in Punjab, branding him a "fugitive terrorist." However, the Indian government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi categorically denied any involvement in Nijjar's death, dismissing Trudeau's statements as an attempt to divert attention from what it perceives as Canada harbouring individuals India regards as terrorists.

The killing of Nijjar was captured by a gurdwara security camera, providing critical evidence for the ongoing investigation. The video recording indicates a sequence of events where Nijjar's grey pickup truck was pursued and ultimately blocked by a white sedan, following which armed individuals approached the truck and fired multiple shots, resulting in Nijjar's death.

Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic and bloody aftermath, with about 50 bullets fired and 34 hitting Nijjar. The community remains on edge, with reports of heightened security concerns and alleged tracking devices found in Nijjar's vehicle.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, this recent development further underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for a thorough and impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind this tragic event.