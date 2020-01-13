Amid JNUTA non-cooperation plan, varsity administration asks professors to resume classes

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Monday asked the two JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) to resume their classes and other academic activities in the interests of the student community. The JNUTA had earlier announced a 'non-cooperation plan' as per which the teachers refused to be present in their offices for registration, to start classes and other relevant academic activities from Monday (January 13) and to upload time-tables for the same. The JNUTA had also appealed to all colleagues to implement fully these decisions of the General Body.

According to these office bearers, "The JNUTA GBM Resolution on the Non-Cooperation Action Plan implies that we refuse to comply with the two Circulars issued on 10th January 2020 which asked teachers to be present in their offices for registration, to start classes and other relevant academic activities from 13th January 2020 and to upload time-tables for the same. The JNUTA appeals to all colleagues to implement fully these decisions of the General Body...."

The administration asserted that the plan goes against the efforts for restoration of normalcy in campus and reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt the normal functioning of University. In a statement, the administration said, "It has come to our notice that two JNU Teacher's Association office bearers have announced a 'non-cooperation plan'. The call for "non-cooperation" not only goes against the efforts of the Administration for the restoration of normalcy in the campus and resumption of academic activities but also reflects the intention of JNUTA to disrupt the normal functioning of the university."

The administration added that thousands of students have already registered for the 2020 Winter Semester and others are in the process of doing their registration. Students of JNU have their fundamental right to attend classes and get advice from their respective supervisors and fulfil academic requirements, added the JNU administration.

"The call also violates the service contracts of the teachers. All faculty members are thus advised to resume their classes and other academic activities in the interests of the student community," added the advisory.