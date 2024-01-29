NEW DELHI: The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi, received a warm welcome as it entered Bihar on Monday, marking a significant juncture in its journey to mobilize public backing. In a sharp rebuke aimed at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Jairam Ramesh, a prominent figure within the Congress party, denounced Kumar's move to ditch the Mahagathbandhan ruling coalition in Bihar, labelling him a 'girgit' (chameleon) for his selfish political manoeuvring.

#WATCH | Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' enters Bihar, party leader Jairam Ramesh says, "After Nitish Kumar's betrayal yesterday, the people of Kishanganj, Bihar are giving a great welcome to Rahul Gandhi and the Yatra. We had invited Mamata ji and also Nitish ji but he turned… pic.twitter.com/yNW7v5YkIo January 29, 2024

The Yatra, a strategic move by the Congress ahead of the impending Lok Sabha polls, gained momentum as it traversed through Manipur, Northeast India, and West Bengal, culminating in its entry into Bihar. Rahul Gandhi's presence in the state marks his first visit since the 2020 Assembly elections, reflecting the party's renewed focus on the region.

Nitish Kumar's oscillation between alliances has stirred controversy, with his recent realignment with the NDA prompting criticism from erstwhile allies and opposition parties alike. The Congress's alliance partners in Bihar, including the RJD and CPI(ML)-L, have been invited to join forces in a rally aimed at addressing Kumar's political volte-face.

During public addresses scheduled as part of the Yatra's Bihar leg, Rahul Gandhi is anticipated to target Nitish Kumar over his latest political somersault. The Congress's vehement reaction to Kumar's alliance shift underscores the volatile political climate in the state.

The JDU has accused the Congress of attempting to hijack the political narrative, citing arrogance as a driving force behind the breakdown of the alliance. Nitish Kumar's resignation as Chief Minister further underscores the discord within the political landscape, with implications for the broader INDIA platform.

A National Endeavor Initiated from Manipur's Thoubal, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra embarks on a comprehensive journey spanning over 6,700 kilometers across 110 districts, culminating in Mumbai. This ambitious endeavour signifies Congress's concerted effort to galvanize public sentiment and consolidate support nationwide.