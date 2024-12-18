With NSA Ajit Doval holding crucial talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice President Han Zheng, India and China reached a six-point consensus to resolve border issues. The consensus points include cross-border tourism including in areas like Tibet and cross-border river cooperation and Nathula border trade. Ajit Doval, leading the Indian delegation, arrived in Beijing on Tuesday to participate in the 23rd round of the Special Representatives talks, which are being held after a five-year hiatus. The previous meeting took place in 2019 in New Delhi.

In a statement, the Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the 23rd meeting of the Special Representatives on the China-India Boundary Question was held in Beijing on Wednesday. "This was the first meeting between the two sides in five years. Based on the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries in the Kazan meeting, Chinese Special Representative, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Central Foreign Affairs Office Wang Yi and Indian Special Representative and National Security Advisor Doval held substantive discussions on the China-India border issue positively and constructively and reached six consensuses," it said.

The meeting focused on addressing the long-standing border issues and enhancing bilateral relations. Both sides agreed to maintain peace and stability while fostering cooperation in various domains.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry highlighted that both nations positively assessed the progress made on border issues and emphasized the importance of continuing implementation efforts. They agreed that border matters should be handled with a broader view of bilateral ties to ensure relations remain unaffected.

Reaffirming their commitment to resolving the boundary issue, both sides pledged to pursue a fair, reasonable, and mutually acceptable solution, in line with the political guidelines agreed upon in 2005. They also emphasized the need for proactive measures to advance this process.

To further stabilize the border situation, China and India agreed to refine management and control mechanisms, enhance confidence-building measures, and achieve lasting peace and tranquility along the border regions.

Both sides also expressed their intent to strengthen cross-border exchanges and cooperation, including the resumption of Indian pilgrims' visits to Tibet, the promotion of cross-border river cooperation, and facilitating trade through the Nathula border.

Additionally, both countries agreed to bolster the mechanism for Special Representatives meetings, improve coordination in diplomatic and military negotiations, and tasked the China-India Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on Border Affairs (WMCC) with implementing follow-up measures.

Looking ahead, both sides decided to hold the next round of Special Representatives talks in India next year, with the exact timing to be finalized through diplomatic channels.

Beyond border issues, the talks included comprehensive discussions on bilateral, regional, and international concerns. Both countries emphasized the importance of fostering a stable, predictable, and cooperative relationship, which they agreed is essential for regional and global peace and stability.

On Wednesday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, who emphasized the need for China and India to gradually resume institutional dialogues and foster exchanges and cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, and culture to restore bilateral relations to a path of stable development.

During the meeting, Vice President Han said China and India, as ancient oriental civilisations and emerging major powers, adhere to independence, solidarity and cooperation, which is of global influence and strategic significance, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. "Both sides should implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges, cultivate political mutual trust, gradually restore institutional dialogue, and enhance exchanges and cooperation in areas such as economy, trade, and culture, so as to promote the return of bilateral relations to a stable development track," Han said.

According to Xinhua, Doval said the resumption of the meeting between Special Representatives of both countries for the boundary question after five years is an important move to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, and is of great significance for advancing bilateral relations. India is willing to strengthen strategic communication with China, expand mutually beneficial cooperation and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, Doval was quoted as saying.