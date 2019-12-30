Amid ongoing protests, PM Modi launches #IndiaSupportsCAA outreach campaign

Amid the ongoing protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (December 30) launched an outreach campaign with the hashtag #IndiaSupportsCAA to raise awareness about the new legislation.

PM Modi tweeted that the CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. "#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone’s citizenship away. Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos & more. Share & show your support for CAA," tweeted PM Modi.

The prime minister has also tweeted a video featuring renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who PM Modi said has explained all aspects relating to CAA in a perfect manner and has also exposed those who are trying to spread misinformation about the amended Citizenship Act.

"Do hear this lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA and more by @SadhguruJV. He provides historical context, brilliantly highlights our culture of brotherhood. He also calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups," said PM Modi.

The Act, which seeks to grant citizenship to persecuted Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who came to India from Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan before 2015, has been facing strong protests from a cross-section of the political leaders and citizens. It sparked violent protests in some parts of the country, including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and West Bengal.