Amid Politics Over Chhattisgarh Encounter, Amit Shah Says 'Will Root Out Naxalism From Country Soon'

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of the recent Chhattisgarh encounter, which resulted in the death of at least 29 Naxals, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his determination to eliminate the menace of Naxalism from the country. He asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to rooting out "Red Terror" across India. Shah commended the joint efforts of security forces, highlighting their role in the successful operation against Left-wing extremists in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district. He lauded their bravery and credited the Chhattisgarh police for providing crucial intelligence support in the ongoing anti-Naxal operations.

"Within a span of about three months after the formation of our government in the state, more than 80 Naxalites have been killed in Chhattisgarh, 125 were arrested while more than 150 laid down their arms. I have full confidence that the ongoing crackdown on Naxal terror will continue going forward, and, very soon, the country will be rid of the Naxal threat under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," the Union Home Minister said.

#WATCH | On the Kanker encounter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Yesterday, security forces achieved great success in Chhattisgarh. Ever since Modi ji became the Prime Minister, the BJP government has launched a continuous campaign against Naxalism and terrorism. After the… pic.twitter.com/HxNtiHmpg7 — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Shah Praises Security Forces

Shah underscored the government's sustained efforts against Naxalism, particularly since Prime Minister Modi assumed office. He highlighted the establishment of joint security force camps and emphasized the significant progress made in neutralizing Naxal threats. "Yesterday, the security forces achieved huge success in Chhattisgarh. Ever since Modi-ji became Prime Minister, the BJP government has been waging a campaign against Naxalism and terrorism. The campaign gained further momentum after the coming of the BJP government here. We started setting up camps (of joint security forces) since 2014. After 2019, at least 250 camps have been set up. We are getting more support from the Chhattisgarh Police (in the fight against Naxalites) than before," Shah told ANI.

Success In Anti-Naxal Operations

State's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai provided details of the encounter, confirming the death of 29 Naxals while emphasizing the absence of casualties on the security forces' side. He hailed the operation as one of the most successful in recent times.

Doubts Raised By Congress

In contrast, the Congress party, led by former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, raised doubts regarding the authenticity of the encounter. Baghel alleged instances of "fake encounters" during the previous BJP regime and called for clarity on the identities of those killed. He claimed that the police have been threatening villagers as well, adding that during his tenure as CM, too, several Naxals had been killed or had surrendered.

Durg, Chhattisgarh | Former CM & Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel says, "The encounter which happened earlier in Kanker was fake. How much evidence does he need? We will give all the evidence (of fake encounters) from now and Raman Singh's tenure..." pic.twitter.com/SGTzVibeRE — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

In response, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma dismissed the Congress's allegations, defending the integrity of the operation and the security forces involved. He challenged the credibility of the accusations and questioned the motives behind casting doubts on the encounter.

#WATCH | Raipur: On the Kanker encounter, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma says, "It is sad to hear that the former Chief Minister of the state, Bhupesh Baghel yesterday said that the encounter is fake. What does this mean? The soldiers whom I have seen, have they been falsely… pic.twitter.com/so3c84g5Ln — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2024

Identifications Of Slain Naxal Rebels

Bastar Inspector General of Police (IG) P Sundarraj provided further details of the encounter, including the recovery of bodies and arms from the site. He identified one of the deceased Naxals as a prominent commander and emphasized the success of ongoing operations against Naxal groups.

IG Sundarraj highlighted the significant progress made in the fight against Naxals since the beginning of the year. He emphasized the decisive stage reached in the offensive against Naxalism and reiterated the commitment to continue efforts to ensure the safety and security of affected regions.