Amid Pro-Khalistani Protests, India, Canada Hold High-Level Talks To Improve Ties: Report

The relation between India and Canada has been on a tumultuous road since last year, especially after PM Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of getting Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar assassinated. However, after the diplomatic faceoff last year when India expelled Canadian diplomats, the two countries are working to improve their relations. As per reports, senior diplomats of the two countries held talks away from public glare to discuss crucial points.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the senior diplomats from the two countries have met twice in recent months to discuss various issues including the rise of pro-Khalistani elements and anti-India activities taking place in the North American country. During the talks, India reportedly raised the issue of threats faced by its diplomats in Canada.

According to the report, the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June last year was discussed during these talks, but the dialogue primarily focused on advancing bilateral relations, including the resumption of working group meetings.

Weldon Epp, the assistant deputy minister at Global Affairs Canada and secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry, Jaideep Mazumdar met twice in recent months to discuss the ties. During the ties, Canada conveyed to India that while anti-India protests by Khalistani elements are 'lawful' as per the country's rules, the Canadian government doesn't approve of this and considers it 'awful'.

Earlier, Canada's intelligence agency chief David Vigneault paid two quiet visits to India in February and March to apprise Indian officials of the case relating to the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Vigneault, the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), is learnt to have shared information that emerged during Ottawa's investigation into the killing.