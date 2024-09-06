Amid Probe, TMC Urges CBI To Expedite Chargesheet In RG Kar Rape Murder Case

RG Kar Murder Case: As investigation continue in the RG Kar rape and murder case, senior TMC leader Derek O'Brien on Friday raised questions on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) pertaining to the status of the chargesheet in the case.

"When is CBI filing a charge-sheet in the RG Kar hospital rape and murder case and putting the accused on trial? When?" the TMC leader said in a post on X.

The case pertains to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor who was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9. After the case came into the limelight, widespread protests erupted across the country, demanding justice for the victim.

আর জি কর কাণ্ডে সিবিআই কবে চার্জশিট দাখিল করে অভিযুক্তদের বিচার শুরু করাবে? — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 6, 2024

For the past few days, the TMC has been demanding that the CBI file the charge-sheet at the earliest. The Calcutta High Court had transferred the probe to the CBI from Kolkata Police in August. Police had arrested the main accused, a civic volunteer, a day after the incident on August 9.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by the former principal of RG Kar College principal Sandip Ghosh. Ghosh had approached the top court claiming that the Calcutta High Court had not considered his version before ordering a CBI investigation into the corruption case against him.

In his plea, Ghosh argued that the High Court’s decision was one-sided and that he was not given a fair hearing. However, the Supreme Court declined to hear the matter. This leaves the High Court's order for a CBI probe intact.

On August 23, Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj from the Calcutta High Court directed the CBI to lead the probe into alleged financial irregularities at the Hospital that took place during Ghosh's tenure.

The court arrived to this decision after reviewing a petition from Akhtar Ali, a whistleblower and former deputy medical superintendent at R.G. Kar. Justice Bhardwaj also specified that the CBI’s investigation would be court-monitored.

On the same day, Ghosh made an appealed against the ruling to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court, which included Justices Harish Tandon and Hiranmay Bhattacharya. He requested a speedy hearing but was told to first obtain a copy of the single-judge bench’s order.

Instead of going back to the division bench with the order copy, Ghosh decided to go straight to the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

On August 25, the officials of the central probe agency carried out raids in several locations in Kolkata, including Ghosh’s home, as part of the investigation.

By September 2, CBI’s economic offence wing had taken Ghosh and three others into custody. A special court in Kolkata remanded the four, including Ghosh, to CBI custody for eight days on September 3.

The allegations against the former RG Kar principal include giving contracts to private parties without proper approval, using private entities for infrastructure work instead of the standard state public works department, and improperly disposing of biomedical waste and organs from unidentified bodies.