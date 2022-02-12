हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Trinamool Congress

Amid reports of Mamata Banerjee vs nephew Abhishek, TMC chief's show of power

TMC convener Mamata Banerjee called a meeting on Saturday to set up a 20-member national working committee amid a growing rift within the party. 

Amid reports of Mamata Banerjee vs nephew Abhishek, TMC chief&#039;s show of power

New Delhi: Amid reports of a tiff between Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and party member Abhishek Banerjee, the TMC convener called a meeting on Saturday (February 12) to set up a 20-member national working committee amid a growing rift within the party. 

Banerjee will later name the new office bearers of the party, senior TMC leader Partha Chatterjee told reporters after a meeting at the West Bengal chief minister's Kalighat residence. 

The announcement is seen as a move to assert Banerjee's control over the party, and stem dissension between a section of TMC's old guards and the next generation leaders. 

"After Mamata Banerjee was re-elected as the chairperson of the party, she had announced a small committee to look after party affairs. Today there was a meeting of that committee, and in that meeting, she has announced the new national working committee of the party," Chatterjee said. 

"Mamata Banerjee will later appoint the new office bearers and then it would be sent to the election commission," he added. 

 Among the leaders who found a place in the national working committee are Amit Mitra, Partha Chatterjee, Subrata Bakshi, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee, Anubrata Mondal, Aroop Biswas, Firhad Hakim and Yashwant Sinha. 

"Till Mamata Banerjee announces the new list of office bearers, all the other posts of the last committee cease to exist," another senior TMC leader. 

 The party's young leaders led by Abhishek Banerjee have been vocal for 'one person one post' in TMC, drawing criticism from a section of veteran leaders who publicly accused them of violating party discipline. 

Meanwhile, in a big political development in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state general secretary Kunal Ghosh on Friday demanded the arrest of party colleague Mukul Roy in the Saradha and Narada case while calling him a "BJP leader".

Taking to Twitter the TMC spokesperson said, "CBI and ED should arrest BJP leader Mukul Roy in Saradha and Narada case. I have already sent them a letter praying for joint interrogation with him. He is an influential conspirator. He has used different parties only for his personal protection. Mukul Roy should not be spared." 

(With PTI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Trinamool CongressTMCMamata BanerjeeAbhishek BanerjeeWest BengalTMC rift
Next
Story

AIIMS starts trial ultrasound facility, patients to get reports on the same day

Must Watch

PT50S

IPL Mega Auction: Ishan Kishan will remain in Mumbai, Ishan becomes the most expensive player in the auction