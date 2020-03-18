Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Vaishno Devi Yatra suspended, changes introduced in Varanasi's Ganga Aarti

Amid the rising cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, the Vaishno Devi Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended and changes were also introduced on the Ganga Aarti in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi on Wednesday. The total number of positive cases increased to 147 in India till Wednesday afternoon.

The Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from Wednesday and the operations of all interstate buses, incoming and outgoing from Jammu and Kashmir, was banned from Wednesday. The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board on March 17 had appealed pilgrims to postpone their visit to the Holy Shrine.

In Uttar Pradesh, certain changes were also introduced on the world-famous Ganga Aarti held in Varanasi. The Ganga Aarti which was performed by seven Brahmins will now be performed by only one Brahmin.

An appeal has been made to the devotees to refrain from visiting the Aarti. The decisions have been taken by the Ganga Seva Nidhi, who organises the Aarti. There will be no grandeur in Ganga Aarti as a prohibition has been imposed until further orders

Following the famous dialogue, "O stree, kal aana", from Bollywood hit movie "Stree", posters have come up in Varanasi to ward off COVID-19. With a little tweak, the posters read, "O Corona kal aana" and are now being pasted on the walls of lanes and bylanes in this temple town, according to news agency IANS.

The posters may not keep the deadly virus at bay as it killed around 8,000 people worldwide. However, it is evoking great interest among the local people who are flocking to see the posters and even click selfies with them. The posters have been put up by one Punit Mishra and bear his name.