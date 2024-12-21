Amid Row Over Ambedkar Remarks, Kejriwal Launches Scholarship Scheme For Dalit Students

AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal has introduced a new scholarship initiative named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, aimed specifically at supporting Dalit students. This announcement comes in the wake of a heated political row over remarks made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which many found disrespectful towards Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution.

The Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship Scheme

On Saturday, Kejriwal unveiled the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship scheme, expressing his discontent with Amit Shah's comments about the Dalit icon.

The Delhi Chief Minister revealed that, should the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secure victory in the February Assembly elections, the government would provide financial assistance to Dalit students who have gained admission to foreign universities.

Kejriwal emphasized that no Dalit student in Delhi should be forced to give up their education abroad due to lack of funds.

During the rally, Kejriwal reflected on Ambedkar’s own struggles to pursue higher education. He recounted that Ambedkar, while studying at the London School of Economics (LSE), had to halt his studies due to financial difficulties but later managed to secure the necessary funds to continue his education.

Kejriwal expressed his belief that this scholarship would help Dalit students overcome similar challenges. In addition to benefiting Dalit students, Kejriwal announced that the scheme would also be extended to children of government employees.

Response to Amit Shah's Remarks

Kejriwal's announcement is directly linked to recent remarks made by Amit Shah in the Rajya Sabha. While participating in a debate on the Constitution on December 17, Shah stated that it had become a “fashion” for the Congress party to invoke Ambedkar's name frequently.

Shah remarked, “Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai – Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar… If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have reached heaven.”

Many viewed this statement as an attack on Ambedkar's legacy and the importance of his contributions to Indian society. Kejriwal, among others, condemned the statement as disrespectful, asserting that it hurt the sentiments of Ambedkar’s followers.

He emphasized that no one could have imagined that in independent India, someone would mock such a revered figure in Parliament.