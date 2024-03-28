Amid Seat-Sharing Trouble, Maha Vikas Aghadi Leaders To Meet Today To Discuss Campaign Strategies, Common Minimum Programme

MUMBAI: Amid a looming deadlock over seat-sharing, leaders from Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are set to convene in Mumbai this evening to deliberate on crucial campaign strategies and the formulation of a Common Minimum Programme (CMP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Primary Focus On Joint Rallies And CMP

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, the meeting, which brings together senior figures from Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena (UBT), is primarily aimed at coordinating joint rallies, devising effective campaign approaches, and delineating the essential elements of the CMP for the opposition alliance in Maharashtra. Sharing more information, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut told ANI, ''Today there is a meeting of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) MVA, senior leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will assemble, but there is no discussion on seat-sharing in the meeting.'' Raut further added that the primary focus of the meeting will be joint rallies, campaigns and what should be the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) of the opposition alliance in Maharashtra.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On seat-sharing talks, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "Today there is a meeting of (Maha Vikas Aghadi) MVA, senior leaders of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will assemble, but there is no discussion on seat-sharing in the meeting. The… pic.twitter.com/3nLoPj4emv — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2024

However, beneath the surface of this collaborative effort lies a web of unresolved disputes, particularly regarding seat allocations within the alliance. The recent decision by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) to unilaterally announce candidates for certain constituencies has exacerbated tensions within the coalition.

Congress-Sena UBT Spat Over Seat-Sharing

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam's has voiced strong objections to Sena's (UBT) actions, especially concerning the Mumbai North-West constituency, which underscores the strain within the alliance. Nirupam's criticism, coupled with allegations of alliance norms violation, highlights the fragility of the MVA partnership.

Seat-sharing talks have hit a roadblock primarily over four constituencies - Sangli, Mumbai South-Central, Mumbai North-West, and Bhiwandi. While the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) grapple over specific seats, the NCP's insistence on securing the Bhiwandi stronghold has further complicated the negotiations.

Alliances At Stake

The rift between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) not only jeopardizes the MVA's electoral prospects but also underscores the intricate interdependencies within the coalition. With both parties vying for electoral dominance in key regions, the delicate balance of power within the alliance hangs in the balance.

As tensions escalate and negotiations stall, the fate of the MVA hinges on the ability of its constituent parties to reconcile their differences and forge a unified front. However, with each party steadfast in its demands and ambitions, the path to consensus remains fraught with uncertainty, casting a shadow over the alliance's electoral trajectory.

Meanwhile, the emergence of alternative contenders, such as the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), also threatens to further fragment the political landscape in Maharashtra. With VBA's announcement of candidates and indications of potential dissociation from the MVA, the dynamics of the electoral arena undergo a seismic shift, reshaping alliances and alliances alike.