Amid spike in new cases, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to review Covid-19 situation in 9 States, UTs today

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a virtual meeting with nine states and United Territories on Tuesday to take stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation.

A source said that Mandaviya will interact with the health ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Ladakh, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh.

This meeting will discuss the prevailing Covid situation and public health preparedness for containment and management of the pandemic in these states, he said.

Earlier on January 10, Mandaviya had held a meeting with the health ministers and senior officials of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, Dadra & Nagra Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mandaviya had told these states to utilise efficiently the fund provided under ECRP-II for strengthening the health infrastructure across the country and urged the states to make robust preparations in terms of physical infrastructure.

Meanwhile, India on Monday reported a substantial decline in new Covid cases at 3,06,064. With the addition of 439 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country`s overall Covid death toll has mounted to 4,89,848.

India`s vaccination coverage has crossed 162.77 crore with over 49 lakh doses being administered till 7 pm on Monday. More than 87 lakh precautionary doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries so far.

