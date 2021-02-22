हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Now Maharashtra govt imposes partial lockdown in THIS city: Check details

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur government on Monday (February 22) announced that schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed till March 7. Power Minister Nitin Raut announced that main markets will remain shut on weekends. 

Nagpur: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Nagpur government on Monday (February 22) announced that schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed till March 7. Power Minister Nitin Raut announced that main markets will remain shut on weekends. 

Additionally, hotels and restaurants can operate at 50 percent capacity. 

"Due to rising COVID-19 cases in Nagpur district, schools, colleges, and coaching classes will remain closed till March 7. Main markets to remain closed on weekends and hotels, restaurants to run at 50 percent capacity and marriage halls to be closed after February 25 till March 7," Raut said.

The announcement comes a day after Maharashtra’s Amravati district had announced a week-long complete lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had also given out a number of stern warnings to the people saying there will be a total lockdown if they don't start following COVID-19 guidelines properly.

Earlier in a video address, Thackeray said, "Do you want a lockdown? The next eight days will decide. Maharashtra has reported around 7,000 COVID cases today. If the COVID-19 situation deteriorates, then we have to impose lockdown. Those who want a lockdown can roam around without a mask while those who do not want it must wear a mask and follow all the rules."

Referring to the state government's campaign against COVID-19, ‘my family, my responsibility’, the chief minister introduced a new slogan "I am responsible".

"The new slogan `I am responsible` conveys that people must be responsible for themselves. People must make sure that they are wearing a mask, keeping social distancing and washing their hands," he added.

According to the state health department, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra reached 54,159. Till today, 19,94,947 people have recovered from the disease in the state. In the last 24 hours, 35 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19 in the state. With these, the death toll has gone up to 51,788 in Maharashtra. 

