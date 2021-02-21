One-week lockdown in Maharashtra's Amravati due to rising COVID-19 cases - Check details

Mumbai: Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the government on Sunday (February 21) announced that Amravati district in Maharashtra will be placed under lockdown for a week. Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur said in the announcement that the lockdown will kick in from Monday evening.

The government revealed only essential services will be allowed to function in the area, which will be under a strict seven-day lockdown. The authorities further warned that the lockdown will be extended if people do not follow safety rules.

On Sunday, Maharashtra minister of social welfare, Vijay Wadettiwar mentioned that the government is considering imposing night curfew. "Coronavirus cases are rising in Nagpur, Akola, Amaravati, Yavatmal, Mumbai and Pune. We have asked the district administration to take a call on lockdown or other restrictions after assessing the situation on the ground," Mr Wadettiwar said.

Earlier, CM Thackeray had chaired a meeting with the health minister, divisional commissioners, municipal commissioners and superintendents of police on the COVID-19 situation in the state on Saturday (February 20).

“Even if there is laxity in people, the district administration should not let your guard down and enforce the norms strictly. It is up to the people to decide whether to follow the rules or go back to the lockdown again. So, more care should be taken in the future,” the Chief minister said in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the announcement for Amravati’s lockdown came hours after the district administration in Pune shut down schools and coaching centres till February 28 in the view of rising cases in the state.

On Saturday, the state reported 6,281 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total cases in the state stand at 20,93,913, including 51,753 deaths,” reported the Health department.

