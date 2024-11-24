Amid Suspense Over CM Face After Maha Polls Victory, Mahayuti Alliance Key Meets Today

Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: After securing a massive victory in the Maharashtra Assembly polls on Saturday, the partners in the Mahayuti alliance—BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP—are holding crucial meetings with elected MLAs on Sunday, according to an India Today report.The crucial meetings come amid the discussions over the Chief Minister post. The parties will be electing their respective legislative party leaders.

Meanwhile, senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been elected as the Legislative Party Leader of his party at a meeting held at his official Mumbai residence. Separate meetings are set to be conducted by the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) camp with the respective newly elected MLAs.

As far as the saffron camp is concerned, the core committee of the BJP is set to meet at Devendra Fadnavis’ official residence in Mumbai, while Eknath Shinde has called a meeting with all newly elected MLAs at a hotel in Bandra.

After wrapping up separate party meetings, all Mahayuti MLAs will gather for an alliance meeting on Monday to hold discussions over the selection of Maharashtra's next Chief Minister. As far as the results of the Maharashtra Assembly polls are concerned, the Mahayuti alliance retained power in Maharashtra after winning 233 out of 288 seats and dealing a major blow to the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), who were reduced to mere 49 seats and rendering them unable to claim the post of Opposition Leader.

The BJP emerged as the largest party with a record 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and NCP also strengthened their positions, securing 57 and 41 seats, respectively. The Mahayuti leaders will make the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post in consultation with the BJP’s top brass in Delhi, India Today reported, citing sources.

Amid the suspense over the CM face, the swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held on Tuesday, November 26, at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The event will see the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries from various sectors.