Amid tension in Middle East, India says stability in region is of 'utmost importance'

New Delhi: As tensions escalate between the US and Iran over the killing of Qassem Soleimani commander of Iran`s elite Quds Force, India has urged the international community to maintain peace and advocated to practice restrain so that the situation does not escalate further.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a press note released on Friday appealed for the peace and emphasised that the stability of the region was important to India.

The statement read: "We have noted that a senior Iranian leader has been killed by the US. The increase in tension has alarmed the world. Peace, stability and security in this region is of utmost importance to India. It is vital that the situation does not escalate further. India has consistently advocated restraint and continues to do so."

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the commander of Iran`s elite Quds Force Qassem Soleimani was among the seven killed in an airstrike by the US military near Baghdad international airport. Soleimani was regarded as the second most powerful figure in Iran and was a US-designated terrorist.

The US embassy in Baghdad has asked all American citizens in Iraq to leave the country immediately.

Meanwhile, Iran declared three days of mourning and has vowed to take "vigorous revenge" for the killing. The supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed Soleimani`s deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, to replace him as Quds Force head.