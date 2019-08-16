close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Thar Link Express

Amid tensions with Pakistan, India suspends Thar Link Express connecting Jodhpur-Karachi

The Thar Link Express runs on the Indian side between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Rajasthan to Munabao bordering Pakistan.

Amid tensions with Pakistan, India suspends Thar Link Express connecting Jodhpur-Karachi

New Delhi: Days after Pakistan discontinued running the Thar Express connecting Jodhpur and Karachi, the Indian Railways on Friday said that it has suspended the Jodhpur-Munabao Thar Link Express. The Thar Link Express runs on the Indian side between Bhagat Ki Kothi railway station in Rajasthan to Munabao bordering Pakistan.

From Munabao, after clearing customs, the passengers travel to the other side of the border to Zero Point station from where the Thar Express takes them to the Pakistani city of Karachi.

In a statement, North Western Railway (NWR) spokesperson Abhay Sharma said, "Till further orders, Bhagat Ki Kothi-Munabao-Bhagat Ki Kothi and Munabo-Zero Point-Munabao Thar Express services will remain suspended."

Live TV

On August 9, Pakistan's Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced in Islamabad that the day`s train would be the last one to Jodhpur.

According to the NWR spokesperson, about 45 people had booked tickets to go to Pakistan.

The announcement by NWR has come in the wake of Pakistan downgrading diplomatic ties with India after the NDA government revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the state.

Last week, the railways also suspended the Samjhauta Link Express that connected Delhi to Attari in Punjab. 

Pakistan discontinued the Samjhauta Express last Thursday over the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Tags:
Thar Link ExpressIndiaJodhpur-KarachiPakistanKashmirarticle
Next
Story

Indian Navy responds to medical evacuation request from Japanese warship, helps injured crew member

Must Watch

PT48M38S

Taal Thok Ke: Why there are different laws based on religion in India? Watch special debate