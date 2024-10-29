Amid Terror Attacks, Kashmir’s Autumn Beauty Draws Thousands Of Tourists Daily

Despite two deadly terror attacks near popular tourist destinations in Kashmir, the region continues to welcome hundreds of tourists daily, eager to experience the splendor of autumn. While recent attacks near Gulmarg and Sonamarg resulted in the tragic loss of several lives, including soldiers, these events have done little to dampen the enthusiasm of visitors who have longed to see Kashmir’s iconic landscapes and Chinar trees ablaze with autumn colors.

According to recent data, an estimated 7,000–8,000 people visit Kashmir each day, with nearly half of them being tourists. Visitors are filling the valley’s renowned destinations, including the popular ski resorts of Gulmarg and Sonamarg, undeterred by security concerns. Shafa Khan, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, shared, “We feel very safe here. It’s beautiful, and there’s no fear—just rumors. It truly is like heaven.” Many other visitors echo this sentiment, including Afsha from Rajasthan, who is on her third trip to the region, and Bhavesh from Bengal, who came directly by road to explore Dal Lake and the saffron fields.

The valley has been enjoying a remarkable tourism surge over the last few years. Between January and September this year alone, Kashmir received over 2.6 million visitors, including 35,254 foreign tourists. When factoring in pilgrims and tourists to the Jammu region, a total of 19 million people visited Jammu and Kashmir, including popular pilgrimage sites Amarnath and Vaishno Devi.

Tourism stakeholders in Kashmir initially worried that recent attacks might deter tourists, but the inflow remains steady, and industry optimism is high for the upcoming autumn and winter seasons. Manzoor Pakhtun, a tourism entrepreneur in Kashmir, noted, “Our tourism has increased in recent years, especially with autumn and holiday season upon us. Bookings are coming in, both directly and online, and we’re hopeful this season will be great. We request authorities to promote not just Gulmarg but Sonamarg as well, as it’s a fantastic destination.”

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also been actively promoting the region as a global tourist destination, recognizing the importance of tourism to the local economy. With tourism contributing approximately 8% to the Union Territory’s GDP and generating over 800 lakh rupees in annual revenue, the sector plays a critical role, supporting about 2.2 million jobs directly and indirectly across Jammu and Kashmir.

To attract more visitors, the government recently hosted events like the Legends League Cricket tournament and the first-ever international marathon in Srinagar. These efforts align with the government’s aim to boost Kashmir’s tourism industry and cement the region as a must-visit destination.