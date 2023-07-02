Amid Turmoil, Sharad Pawar Witty Remark Makes Journalists Go LOL Big Time - Watch

In the face of a significant blow to his party caused by the departure of several key leaders, including his nephew Ajit Pawar, seasoned politician Sharad Pawar displayed remarkable composure. Rather than showing signs of distress, he managed to uplift a room full of journalists and supporters with a clever quip during a news conference. At the press briefing held in the aftermath of the recent developments, a journalist inquired about the new face of the party, alluding to the vacancy left by Ajit Pawar's departure as the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Without hesitation, the 82-year-old leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) promptly replied, "Sharad Pawar," accompanied by a smile and a playful gesture of raising his hand as if marking attendance. The lighthearted moment, captured by cameras, was celebrated by his followers, including his daughter and Member of Parliament, Supriya Sule. During the same news conference, Sharad Pawar announced that the party would take disciplinary actions against the members who defected to the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, led by Eknath Shinde.

https://twitter.com/supriya_sule/status/1675494231950118913

cre Trending Stories

In a significant setback for the NCP, Ajit Pawar orchestrated a major split within the party, assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister. Additionally, eight senior NCP members were sworn in as ministers, plunging the party, founded by Sharad Pawar 24 years ago, into a state of crisis. Unfazed by his nephew's actions, Sharad Pawar expressed that while the recent developments might have surprised others, he had anticipated them. He plans to start "rebuilding the party" by reaching out to constituents from Monday onwards. "We will seek the support of the people, and I am confident that they will stand by us," Mr. Pawar affirmed. He also emphasized that this issue was not a family matter but a political one that would be addressed accordingly. "This is not about a personal dispute. Such occurrences are part of politics, and we will handle them politically," he added.

Regarding the disciplinary measures against those who deviated from the party line, Sharad Pawar explained, "The party's top office-bearers, including the state unit president and the national committee, will discuss and take appropriate action against colleagues who have violated the party's stance. The process will be followed, and the necessary actions will be initiated." Downplaying the upheaval, Sharad Pawar expressed, "I am not perturbed by people leaving, but I am concerned about their future," highlighting his compassionate outlook.