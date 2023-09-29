PUNE: The INDIA bloc will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among its alliance partners in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where elections are due in a few months, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday. He was speaking to reporters at Baramati in Maharashtra's Pune district. Pawar also spoke about issues like Maratha reservation and export duty on onions.

More than two dozen opposition parties have formed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP in next year's general elections. Replying to a question about apparent friction in West Bengal as the Congress has staked claim to some seats, the veteran politician said there are no elections there in the immediate future.

“When elections near, the possibility of differences (among INDIA bloc partners) cannot be ruled out. However, we will sort the issues by sending neutral leaders from the alliance,” he said. Pawar stressed that elections are due in a few months in four to five states and that is more important for them.

“INDIA bloc will see how all the alliance partners come on one page in states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. After returning to Mumbai, I will hold discussions with Congress and other party leaders and we will take precautions to ensure that there are no disputes among the alliance partners (in these states),” he said.

This process will start in the next eight to ten days, the NCP chief said. Assembly elections are due in a few months in Chattisgarh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. Asked about Maratha reservation, which is currently under the spotlight, the NCP president said he read in news reports that the Eknath Shinde government in the state has promised to address the issue.

It is to be seen what decision the state government takes in the coming days, Pawar said. Replying to a question about the 40 per cent export duty on onions, he said it is an injustice to farmers. “It has been our demand that this export duty be withdrawn. Union minister Piyush Goyal has called a meeting in Delhi on the issue. Let's hope something positive comes out of that meeting. Else, the restlessness among the farmers won't be contained,” he said.

Asked about BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule's purported suggestion to his party workers to take scribes to dhabas to avoid negative publicity, Pawar said journalists from Maharashtra are not hungry for tea and food at those eateries. “This kind of remark is an insult to the journalists' fraternity. What to talk about those who make this kind of statement? It is better to ignore such things,” he added.