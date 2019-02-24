Amid violent protests, Arunachal Pradesh scraps decision to grant PRC to 6 communities

Itanagar: Amid widespread violence for a third day, the BJP-led Arunachal Pradesh government on Sunday scrapped its decision of granting permanent resident certificates (PRC) to six non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribes (APSTs) living in the Namsai and Changlang districts.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Arunachal Pradesh State Govt has already passed an order not to accept PRC as recommended by JHPC. Everyone must come together without blaming each other for the sake of peace. It's very unfortunate that innocent lives were lost in the violence."

Earlier in the day, a mob tried to set ablaze the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and also tried to target residence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

At least two persons have died during the ongoing protests so far, even as 1,000 paramilitary troops have been dispatched to the state.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has dispatched 10 additional companies of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for deployment in law-and-order duties in Itanagar and other violence-hit places. Section 144, that prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area, has also been imposed in Itanagar.

The six communities include Deoris, Sonowal Kacharis, Morans, Adivasis, Mishings and Gorkhas. Most of them are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in neighbouring Assam.

