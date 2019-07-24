Amid war of words in MP, Kamal Nath finds support from two BJP MLAs on key bill

In the aftermath of the Karnataka government collapsing on Tuesday, Kamal Nath had claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party won't be able to succeed in toppling his government in Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, he even got the support of two BJP MLAs during voting on a key bill against mob lynching.

The Kamal Nath government had moved the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill - which seeks up to three years imprisonment for those guilty of mob lynching - in the Assembly. Congress managed to get 122 votes in favour of the bill and this included the support from two BJP MLAs - Narayan Tripathi and Sharad Kol - who cross-voted. Both MLAs even made separate speeches in which they hailed Kamal Nath as a progressive man.

Interestingly, both Tripathi and Kol are former Congressmen. News agency ANI reported that the two have been sent to an undisclosed location by Conrgess and may have dinner with Kamal Nath later on Wednesday.

Bhopal: The two BJP MLAs, Narayan Tripathi & Sharad Kaul, who voted in favour of Kamal Nath Govt during voting on criminal law(amendment) in Madhya Pradesh assembly today, have been sent to an undisclosed location by Congress. They will attend a dinner with CM Kamal Nath tonight. pic.twitter.com/1J30yv0zJF — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2019

Wednesday's development in the MP Assembly is being seen as a shot in the arm for Congress, especially after the political fiasco in Karnataka. Kamal Nath, a seasoned politician, had already claimed that BJP is free to bring a no-confidence motion in the Assembly if it wants to test its fortunes. "This government will complete a five-year term. We will work with full might and strength. This government will ensure the development of Madhya Pradesh," he had said earlier on Wednesday, adding that Congress MLAs in the state are not for sale.

Buying MLAs is an accusation that Congress has repeatedly leveled against the BJP. Even after the Congress-JDS coalition government collapsed in Karnatka, accusations of horse-trading were made by many, including Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

What has added fuel to the proverbial political fire is former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hinted at internal rifts within the state unit of Congress. He had even said Congress should not blame BJP if such internal rifts cause the downfall of Kamal Nath's government. Congress. led by Kamal Nath, fired repeated salvos in return.