trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2664768
NewsIndia
WOMEN'S RESERVATION BILL

Amid Women's Reservation Bill Debate, SP's Dimple Yadav Demands Separate Quota For Backward Women; Caste Census: Zee Exclusive Interview

Samajwadi Party Member Of Parliament Dimple Yadav on Wednesday spoke exclusively to Zee News on the issue of women reservation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Amid Women's Reservation Bill Debate, SP's Dimple Yadav Demands Separate Quota For Backward Women; Caste Census: Zee Exclusive Interview

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Member Of Parliament Dimple Yadav on Wednesday spoke exclusively to Zee News on the issue of women reservation. The Mainpuri MP said the party's stance on the Women's Reservation Bill is same as late Mulayam Singh Yadav. She said the Samajwadi Party supports the bill but demanded a separate quota for women from backward communities. "PM Modi has talked about achieving Siddhi, but Siddhi cannot be attained without Sadhana. The real Sadhana would be to give equal rights and respect to everyone," Yadav said.

The SP leader also vouched for a caste-based census. While talking to Zee News, Dimple said, "This bill will take many years to pass, and it will only be implemented after the census. Our demand is that there should be a caste-based census."

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train