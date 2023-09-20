New Delhi: Samajwadi Party Member Of Parliament Dimple Yadav on Wednesday spoke exclusively to Zee News on the issue of women reservation. The Mainpuri MP said the party's stance on the Women's Reservation Bill is same as late Mulayam Singh Yadav. She said the Samajwadi Party supports the bill but demanded a separate quota for women from backward communities. "PM Modi has talked about achieving Siddhi, but Siddhi cannot be attained without Sadhana. The real Sadhana would be to give equal rights and respect to everyone," Yadav said.

The SP leader also vouched for a caste-based census. While talking to Zee News, Dimple said, "This bill will take many years to pass, and it will only be implemented after the census. Our demand is that there should be a caste-based census."