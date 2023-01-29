Amit Shah Addresses Haryana Rally Over Phone Due to Bad Weather

Gohana: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Haryana to attend a public rally on Sunday (January 29) was cancelled due to bad weather. Hence, he addressed the gathering briefly over the phone. Speaking to the people at the rally, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Shah could not come as his helicopter was not given permission to take off due to bad weather. The weather in Gohana was inclement and more rains are likely during the day. Khattar said that Shah wanted to come by road but since it would have taken two hours, he suggested to the Union minister to address the gathering over the phone.

"I wanted to meet you all in this rally, but due to bad weather, permission for helicopter take-off was not given," Shah told the gathering over the phone. "I wanted to come via road in a car, but the weather over there is also inclement with the possibility of more rain. Manohar-ji requested that I should speak to you all over the phone," he added.

Shah made a brief address to the gathering. Khattar, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar, and some state ministers were among those present.

(With inputs from PTI)