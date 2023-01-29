topStoriesenglish2566923
NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah Addresses Haryana Rally Over Phone Due to Bad Weather

Amit Shah wanted to come by road but since it would have taken two hours, the Haryana CM suggested the Union minister to address the gathering over the phone.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:17 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Amit Shah's visit to Haryana rally cancelled due to bad weather
  • Permission for helicopter take-off was not given due to weather conditions
  • Home Minister addressed people over phone

Trending Photos

Amit Shah Addresses Haryana Rally Over Phone Due to Bad Weather

Gohana: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Haryana to attend a public rally on Sunday (January 29) was cancelled due to bad weather. Hence, he addressed the gathering briefly over the phone. Speaking to the people at the rally, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Shah could not come as his helicopter was not given permission to take off due to bad weather. The weather in Gohana was inclement and more rains are likely during the day. Khattar said that Shah wanted to come by road but since it would have taken two hours, he suggested to the Union minister to address the gathering over the phone.

"I wanted to meet you all in this rally, but due to bad weather, permission for helicopter take-off was not given," Shah told the gathering over the phone. "I wanted to come via road in a car, but the weather over there is also inclement with the possibility of more rain. Manohar-ji requested that I should speak to you all over the phone," he added.

Also read: Assembly Elections 2023: Amit Shah to Hold Road Show, Public Meeting in Karnataka Tomorrow

Shah made a brief address to the gathering. Khattar, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar, and some state ministers were among those present.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rs 4.10 lakh crore of Adani Group gone!
DNA Video
DNA: Tennis star Sania Mirza retires
DNA Video
DNA: The first choice of married people 'Extra-Marital Dating App'
DNA Video
DNA: When the State Bank of India started in 1921
DNA Video
DNA: E-mail data leak of Ministry of External Affairs, action on the disclosure of ZEE NEWS
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan will be trapped by India's new strategy!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ratna' to be honored with 'Padma Award'
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Republic's victory over Republic
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 26, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: How does Gurmeet Ram Rahim get released on parole again and again?