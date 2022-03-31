Amit Shah announces reduction in disturbed areas under AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (March 31) announced that disturbed areas under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur will be reduced.

Announcing the decision, Shah in a series of tweets called it a “momentous occasion” that resulted due to "improved security situation and fast-tracked development" in the Northeast.

"In a significant step, GoI (Government of India) under the decisive leadership of PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji has decided to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades,” the Union Home Minister tweeted.

He further said, "Reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in North East by PM @narendramodi government."

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "unwavering commitment", Shah said the North-Eastern region, which was "neglected for decades is now witnessing a new era of peace, prosperity and unprecedented development."

Government of India decides to reduce disturbed areas under Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the states of Nagaland, Assam and Manipur after decades: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/2WDCJmp9gI — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

"I congratulate the people of North East on this momentous occasion," the home minister added.

As per PTI, a home ministry spokesperson has clarified that the decision does not imply that the AFSPA has been completely repealed from these three states but will continue to be in force in some areas of the insurgency-afflicted states.

The AFSPA has been in place for decades in the three Northeastern states empowering security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone without any prior warrant. It also gives immunity from arrest and prosecution to the security forces if they shoot someone dead.

Due to these "draconian" provisions, there have been many protests and demands for the complete withdrawal of the law.

(With agency inputs)

