Amit Shah, Arvind Kejriwal condole Delhi fire tragedy, ask concerned authorities to provide all assistance

New Delhi: At least 35 people were killed and more than 25 has to be shifted to a hospital after a fire broke out at a cardboard factory in Anaj Mandi at Rani Jhansi Road during the early hours on Sunday. Deputy commissioner of police, (North), Monika Bhardwaj confirmed that 32 people of those rescued and rushed to hospital were pronounced dead.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the fire incident and directed the concerned authorities to arrange for all possible assistance on urgent basis. "Tragic loss of precious lives in the fire accident in New Delhi. My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured. Have instructed concerned authorities to provide all possible assistance on urgent basis," Shah said in a Twitter post.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal too expressed his condolence on the tragic incident and said that rescue operations are on. "V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals," Kejriwal tweeted today morning.

Dr Kishore Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Lok Nayak Hospital told ANI, "We got 14 casualties, of which 10 were brought dead. The causalities have been brought from basti area near filmistan. Our team of doctors is attending to those who are alive."

Giving details of the incident, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said that the fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot at around 5 am in the morning where around 60-70 people were sleeping. "It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept," he said.

As many as 50 firetenders were pressed to the service to douse the flame. The fire services director is yet to ascertain the reason behind the fire.

In the meantime, the police fear that the death toll in the Delhi's Anaj Mandi fire is likely to cross 40.